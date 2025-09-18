As NASS Resumes: Senate assures EU electoral amendment report will be discussed

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

ABUJA — Ahead of the National Assembly’s resumption from its long recess next week, the Senate has assured that the Conference Report on the Electoral Amendment Bill will be tabled for discussion.

Chairman of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Simon Bako Lalong (APC, Plateau South), gave the assurance in Abuja while meeting with the European Union Elections Follow-up Mission to Nigeria.

Lalong explained that both the Senate and House Committees on Electoral Matters have been working closely on the proposed amendment, which he described as “a working document” requiring broad stakeholder input to address key issues that will strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system.

According to a statement by his Media Adviser, Makut Simon Macham, the EU delegation was led by Ralph Michael Peters (Team Leader/Political Analyst), alongside Eirini Gounari (Legal Expert) and Maros Gabriel (Election Expert). The Chief of Mission, Member of the EU Parliament Barry Andrews, is expected to join the mission in early October.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the state of play of the Electoral Amendment Bill 2025 and its anticipated passage ahead of the next general elections.

Senator Lalong emphasized that the joint committee has already held several meetings to deliberate on critical issues, noting that more input will be generated at a proposed retreat and public hearing before the final version is considered and possibly passed.

“As soon as the Senate reconvenes from its recess, the Conference Report on the electoral amendment will be discussed,” Lalong said.

He further expressed appreciation to the EU for its sustained interest and support in improving Nigeria’s electoral system, adding that the committee has been consulting with INEC, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders in the review process.