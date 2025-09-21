Aruna urges Lagosians to join hands for a safer city

By Nnasom David

Hon. Oluwanishola A. Aruna has called on residents of Lagos to take collective responsibility for making the city safer, stressing that safety must go beyond policing to include education, empowerment, and shared responsibility.

Speaking during a sensitization programme through his OMT Ẹkó Initiative, Aruna explained that his professional background in compliance, risk management, and financial crime prevention shaped his approach to community safety. He said his experience working with international institutions helped him design safeguards against fraud and misuse, which he now channels into grassroots initiatives in Lagos.

According to him, the OMT Ẹkó Initiative was created to bridge gaps in security by addressing social vulnerabilities. He noted that the programme had launched projects such as the Back2School Project, which provided education and essential supplies to children, and civic advocacy campaigns encouraging responsible citizenship, voter registration, and participation in governance.

Aruna also highlighted youth mentorship, career guidance, and digital skills training as part of efforts to address unemployment and reduce crime. He mentioned healthcare outreach, food drives, and targeted support for vulnerable groups as ways of reducing risks linked to insecurity.

He added that OMT Ẹkó was designed to show that community safety could not be achieved by enforcement alone but must also involve opportunity, awareness, and inclusion.

Calling for wider participation, Aruna urged Lagosians to join hands in building what he described as “a Lagos for all,” stressing that safety was not the duty of a few but the responsibility of everyone.