ART: How Ajayi’s exploring emotional psychology of human existence – Critics

Collectors and critics have described Nigerian artist, Mr Olumide Ajayi, as one whose works explore the psycho-emotional dimensions of everyday life.

They said this at an art event themed: ‘Aimasiko: Ignorance of Divine Timing,’ hosted by Constance and Sons Gallery at the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan.

According to them, his displayed canvases revealed more than paint and colour, they showcased feelings left unspoken as well as the simple and complex emotions that shape human existence.

One of the observers, who spoke at the event, said: “Olumide’s work delves into the psycho-emotional aspect of everyday life, paying attention not to the loud or obvious feelings, but to the quiet, fragile truths that require careful inward reflection.

“This inward focus manifests in his signature cyclical motifs and fading gradients, visual devices that convey the endless passage of time. Each piece seems to whisper the same universal truth: life does not pause, it continues in ceaseless motion, an endless circle that carries both joy and sorrow forward, regardless of whether we are ready.”

Meanwhile, a critic said: “His canvases remind viewers that human lives, with all their struggles and triumphs, are fleeting moments within a much larger continuum.”

Speaking on his craft, Olumide said: “I want to tell truths that are already there, but only visible if you care enough to look inward.”

Olumide’s works have been purchased both locally and internationally, finding homes in private collections where they continue to stir reflection.

At Aimasiko, audiences were drawn to how his paintings embodied the exhibition’s theme of divine timing. Through swirling gradients and textured layers, he translated intangible emotions into visible form, inviting viewers into an intimate dialogue with themselves.