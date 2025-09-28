Arsenal strike late to win 2-1 at Newcastle

Arsenal produced a dramatic late fightback to win 2-1 at Newcastle and lay down an early marker in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners were heading for a fourth consecutive defeat at St. James’ Park after falling behind to Nick Woltemade’s first-half header.

However, Mikel Merino headed in the equaliser before Gabriel Magalhaes powered in from a 96th-minute corner to lift Arsenal into second and within two points of leaders Liverpool.

Vanguard News