Army’s director of Public Relations, Lt. Col. Apollonia Anele, visits Vanguard Office in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt. Colonel Apollonia Anele, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Vanguard Newspapers’ Bureau in Abuja on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, to strengthen collaboration and working relations between the Nigerian Army and the media.

Lt. Col. Anele, the first female officer to head the Army’s Public Relations Directorate, led her team and was received by Mr. Soni Daniel, Regional Editor (North) of Vanguard, Mr. Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief, and Mr. Kingsley Omonobi, Head of the Defence and Security Desk.

In her remarks, Anele commended Vanguard Newspapers for its balanced coverage of Army activities. She reaffirmed that under the leadership of the COAS, Lt. Gen. Oluyede, the Nigerian Army remains committed to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and security for lives and property.

Responding, Mr. Daniel pledged Vanguard’s continued support in providing a platform for the Nigerian Army to achieve its objectives of securing Nigerians and foreigners alike. He noted that, given the security challenges facing the country, the Army has done much to restore order and deserves commendation.