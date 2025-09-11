Army rescues 17 kidnap victims along Obajana–Lokoja road in Kogi

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 12 Brigade, in collaboration with hybrid forces and local vigilantes, have rescued 17 kidnapped victims, including 13 adults and 4 children, from bandits in Kogi State.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, the rescue operation was part of sustained efforts to rid the state of banditry and criminal activities.

The incident occurred on 10 September 2025, when troops at Patrol Base Apata received intelligence of a kidnapping at Opamaru Village along the Obajana–Lokoja Road. The victims, travelling in a 17-seater bus from Osun State to Abuja, were abducted before the Army intervened.

The statement said the patrol base, reinforced by the Brigade’s Quick Response Group, mobilized to the scene and found the bus abandoned and empty. Soldiers then trailed the kidnappers’ footprints to Wuro Village in Adavi Local Government Area, where they engaged the criminals.

“Overpowered by the troops’ superior firepower, the criminals abandoned all 17 kidnapped passengers and fled into the bush with gunshot wounds,” Abdullahi said.

The victims were evacuated to the 12 Brigade Medical Centre for first aid and stabilization.

The Nigerian Army reassured the public of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and urged citizens to continue providing timely information to aid military operations.