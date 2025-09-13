Army kills scores of terrorists, rescues 39 victims in recent operations

FILE IMAGE

The Nigerian Army says troops deployed in various theatres of operations have continued to record successes, with several terrorists neutralised, 11 suspects apprehended and 39 kidnapped victims rescued in the past 24 hours.

A reliable source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday that the operations were carried out across the Northeast, North Central and Northwestregions.

According to the source, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) neutralised one terrorist and recovered arms and ammunition in separate operations in Borno.

He said the troops foiled attempted attacks in Dikwa and Gubio Local Government Areas, while also discovering and dismantling an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along Baga–Cross Kauwa road in Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA).

The source said troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA in Kaduna and Katsina States cleared terrorist hideouts, recovered arms and rescued a soldier earlier abducted in July in Zamfara.

“Also, in Kogi, troops of 12 Brigade in collaboration with hybrid forces and vigilantes rescued 17 kidnap victims after trailing their abductors from an abandoned bus to a hideout in Adavi LGA.

“The victims were safely evacuated and given medical attention,” the source said.

The source said the troops of Operations Enduring Peace and Whirl Stroke in Plateau and Benue States apprehended six suspects for kidnapping, cattle rustling and militia activities.

He added that troops repelled an extremist attack on Nteng village in Quan-Pan LGA of Plateau, forcing the insurgents to flee after sustaining casualties.

“Troops of OPWS also rescued two kidnap victims in Benue State, one of whom had been held since July before being abandoned by his captors on sighting troops.

“In Niger and Kogi States, troops arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered cash, arms, ammunition and other items,” he added.

The source said troops of Joint Task Force South-South (OPDS) discovered and destroyed over 5,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and illegally refined AGO in Bayelsa and Rivers States during anti-bunkering operations.

According to him, the sustained momentum of these operations is clear evidence of the resolve of the Armed Forces to deny criminals freedom of action across the country.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, had continued to urge troops to sustain an offensive against the terrorists and other criminals across theatres of operation.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to support the military with timely and credible information to enhance ongoing operations. (NAN)