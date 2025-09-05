Army kills 11 terrorists, nabs 64 suspects in nationwide operations

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 11 terrorists, apprehended 64 suspects, rescued several kidnap victims, and recovered weapons, ammunition, and stolen livestock in nationwide operations between Thursday and Friday.

A credible source at Army Headquarters in Abuja told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the troops foiled ISWAP/JAS attacks in the North East Theatre.

The source said the troops of 222 Battalion repelled threats around Alau Dam and seized weapons and ammunition.

He said the troops of 145 Battalion ambushed terrorists in Kareto in Mobbar Local Government Area, killing eight and recovering eight AK-47 rifles and ammunition.

According to him, troops of 192 Battalion intercepted terrorists’ logistics in Gwoza Local Government Area, while 144 Battalion arrested three suspected terrorist suppliers in Adamawa with smuggled items.

“In the North West, 17 Brigade troops killed two terrorists at Malali Bridge, Katsina, recovering a motorcycle, radios, and phones.

“One terrorist was neutralised in Shinkafi, Zamfara, by 1 Brigade, with recoveries including an AK-47 rifle, livestock, and other items.

“Troops also rescued kidnap victims in Sokoto and Zamfara States, while another victim abducted at Maitsiga Village, Kankara, Katsina, was freed,”the source said.

He said the North Central also witnessed major breakthroughs, adding that troops of 126 Battalion rescued three kidnapped persons in Kogi.

According to him, air and ground offensives in Lokoja targeted insurgent movements.

“In Plateau, troops arrested a notorious informant, Abdurahman Bega, linked to a wanted terrorist leader, and separately apprehended an armed militia member with an AK-47 rifle.

“In Kwara, troops on patrol seized a rifle, ammunition, and motorcycle from insurgents.

“In Kaduna State, troops arrested 27 suspects in Sabon Tasha, Kakuri, and surrounding areas, recovering illicit drugs and weapons.

“In Abuja, Guards Brigade troops nabbed 16 illegal miners, including a Nigerien national and a fake NSCDC operative, and seized motorcycles, generators, narcotics, and mining equipment,” he added.

The source said the coordinated operations across the regions reflected its commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and safeguarding citizens.

According to him, the Nigerian army remains resolute in creating a secure environment to enable farming, commerce, and other socio-economic activities.