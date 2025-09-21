Army denies alleged harassment of Cross River communities

….Says troops deployed to protect lives, maintain peace

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – The Nigerian Army has denied allegations that its troops harassed or intimidated residents of communities in Cross River State involved in a land dispute.

In a statement titled “Re-Allegation of Troops Harassment in Dispute Between Alesi and Ochon Communities of Cross River State”, the 82 Division said reports accusing troops of the 245 Battalion of intimidation were “false, misleading, and clearly aimed at discrediting the efforts of troops working tirelessly to maintain peace in the area.”

The Division explained that soldiers were deployed in Ikom and Obubra Local Government Areas strictly for internal security operations to protect lives, safeguard critical infrastructure, and ensure a peaceful environment.

“Troops of 245 Battalion are currently deployed in the general area for internal security operations. Their presence is strictly to assist civil authorities for the preservation of public order in full compliance with constitutional provisions,” the statement read.

The Army confirmed that troops responded swiftly on September 19, 2025, to renewed clashes between Alesi and Ochon communities to prevent escalation and restore normalcy.

Reaffirming its neutrality, the Division stressed it had no stake in the ownership or settlement of the disputed land.

“Our mandate is solely to maintain peace and forestall any breakdown of law and order that could endanger lives and property,” it said.

The Army assured residents of Alesi and Ochon of its professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights, urging community leaders to embrace lawful and peaceful avenues in resolving their differences.

It further encouraged members of the public to disregard reports seeking to undermine peace efforts and to provide credible information on any security threats or misconduct through established reporting channels.