Army chief commends Ogoja troops, orders renovation of barracks, schools

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has commended officers and soldiers of the 130 Battalion and 341 Artillery Regiment, Ogoja, Cross River State, for their resilience and dedication to national security, urging them to sustain their sacrifices in service of the nation.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede gave the commendation on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, during an operational visit to Godwin Ally Barracks, Ogoja.

According to a statement by Lt. Col. Appolonia Anele, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, the visit was part of the COAS’s assessment tour of formations and units under the 82 Division Area of Responsibility.

During the visit, the Army Chief inspected facilities, interacted with troops, and expressed appreciation for their efforts despite challenging operational demands. He emphasized his commitment to the welfare of personnel, directing the renovation of dilapidated accommodations and announcing plans to revamp barracks schools to provide quality education for soldiers’ children.

Oluyede also highlighted recent improvements in troop welfare, including the increase in Ration Cash Allowance, which he said has enabled commanders to provide better feeding for soldiers. He noted that new uniforms and essential kits would soon be distributed to all personnel as part of efforts to standardize operational readiness and boost morale under his “Soldiers First” initiative.

Charging the troops to uphold professionalism and discipline, the Army Chief stressed the importance of synergy with other security agencies and host communities in order to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.