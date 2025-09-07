Army arrests female logistics supplier linked to Zamfara bandits, others

The General Officer Commanding (GOC)2 Division Major General Obinna Onubogu and his team during his visit to Kaiama and Baruten local governments areas of Kwara state on Saturday to check troops deployed to flush out terrorists from the areas during which twelve suspects have been arrested..

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army at the weekend announced fresh breakthroughs in its ongoing nationwide operations against terrorists and criminal gangs, with the arrest of a notorious female logistics supplier linked to Zamfara bandit kingpin, Ado Aliero.

In addition, the Army disclosed that two insurgents were neutralised and seven criminal suspects apprehended across different theatres, while troops also recovered several arms, petroleum products and a stolen vehicle during the operations conducted between September 4 and 6, 2025.

According to a situation report sighted by Vanguard, troops of 1 Brigade, working in conjunction with the Department of State Services (DSS), apprehended the female suspect at Kucheri in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. She was found in possession of ₦37,000, a mobile phone and other items, and reportedly confessed to also being involved in drug peddling.

Elsewhere, in Borno State, troops of 192 Battalion, in collaboration with the Hybrid Force, clashed with Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and JAS fighters around Kwatara Kasa Village along Gwoza–Limankara Road. One insurgent was neutralised in the encounter, while others retreated into the Mandara Mountains.

In Adamawa State, troops from the 232 Battalion intercepted two suspected petroleum smugglers in Mubi South Local Government Area, along with 19 jerrycans of petroleum products.

Similarly, in the Federal Capital Territory, troops of the 176 Guards Battalion, according to the report, mounted a snap checkpoint and intercepted a stolen vehicle traced from Osun State. Although the suspects fled, they were later tracked down to a hotel in Gwagwalada, where three of them were arrested. The vehicle, 11 mobile phones and ₦29,700 were recovered and handed over to the police alongside the suspects.

The report also revealed that in Plateau State, troops under Operation Enduring Peace recorded another breakthrough following intelligence obtained from a previously arrested informant in Dadin Kowa. While leading soldiers to a concealed cache of arms in Mista Ali Village, Bassa Local Government Area, the suspect attempted to escape and was neutralised. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the hideout.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, said the series of operations reflected the Army’s determination to dismantle terrorist structures, block supply chains and deny criminal groups the capacity to operate.

She assured that the tempo would be sustained to enhance security in rural communities and support agricultural activities in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to food security.

Vanguard News