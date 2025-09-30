Arise TV News Journalist Death: Police commence discreet investigation

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a discreet investigation into the death of Arise TV journalist Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who was killed during an armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale, described the killing as a “cruel and senseless act that has no place in a sane society.”

In a statement by SP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer, CP Adewale assured that the command is fully committed to ensuring justice is served. He ordered a comprehensive investigation and directed the deployment of intelligence and operational assets to identify, track, and apprehend those responsible.

The police urged members of the public to assist in the investigation by providing timely and useful information, emphasizing the importance of raising immediate alarm in suspicious situations to prevent criminal activities.

CP Adewale extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Maduagwu, describing her as a talented news anchor, reporter, and producer whose untimely death is a loss to both her family and the media community.

“The FCT Police Command commiserates deeply with the bereaved family and the media community and pledges that every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement added.

Residents can provide information or report suspicious activities to the FCT Police Command via the emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, or the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) at 08107314192.