ARISE TV anchors fault hospital for refusing to treat Somtochukwu after robbery attack

Colleagues of late ARISE News correspondent, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, have accused a public hospital in Abuja of negligence following reports that the 29-year-old journalist was denied urgent medical attention after sustaining injuries during a robbery attack.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Morning Show, anchors Ojy Okpe and Reuben Abati described the death as a preventable tragedy, linking it to systemic failures in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

According to Okpe, Maduagwu, popularly called “Sommie,” jumped from her residence after learning that 14 armed robbers had stormed the building. Though she survived the fall, she reportedly died after hospital staff refused to provide immediate treatment.

“She jumped down from her home when she heard that 14 armed robbers had come to her house. She did not die on the spot,” Okpe said.

“She was taken to the hospital, but she was rejected. This really is a tragic, tragic incident. Sommie’s life could have been saved, but the hospital refused to treat her.”

It was further disclosed that Maduagwu and an elderly security guard injured during the invasion were rushed to the hospital, where both allegedly died after staff demanded identification documents before offering medical assistance.

Abati condemned the hospital’s conduct, calling it a violation of medical ethics and Nigerian law.

“This is an issue of the law in Nigeria. Anybody who is a victim of an accident… should be treated immediately,” he said.

“But those who were taken to the hospital were refused treatment because staff were looking for identification. It is the duty of doctors and nurses to stay faithful to their oath, which is to save lives.”

He added, “I hope the hospital is properly identified, and sanctions where appropriate are applied to those on duty… Lives could have been saved.”