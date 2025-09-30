Arise TV Anchor: Labour Party urges FG to declare emergency on security

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party (LP) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria’s security sector and establish private detective institutes to assist security agencies.

This comes in the wake of the killing of Arise Television’s news anchor, Ms. Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, during an armed robbery attack at her Abuja residence.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the party’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Tony Akeni, described Maduagwu’s death as shocking and painful, noting that her passing underscores the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

He said: “The Labour Party of Nigeria deeply commiserates with Arise TV, one of Africa’s foremost broadcast organizations, on the sudden passing of one of their brilliant and promising anchors. The death of this young broadcaster and lawyer at just 29 is a direct fallout of Nigeria’s distressing and persistent insecurity.”

The statement lamented the rising rate of violent crimes nationwide, stressing that Nigerians are unsafe in their homes, schools, and highways despite huge security budgets. It also highlighted reports showing that while Nigeria is not at war, its daily casualty rate from violent crimes rivals or exceeds that of war-torn regions.

Calling for urgent action, the Labour Party urged the government to prioritize citizen safety by investing in modern surveillance infrastructure such as CCTV networks in urban and rural areas, and by considering legislation to recognize private detectives as a profession in Nigeria.

The party added: “It is time for government to make security a distinct priority rather than allowing huge security votes to be diverted. Investments should go into protecting lives and property so that young talents like Somtochukwu can live out their full potential in service to the nation.”

The Labour Party extended its condolences to Maduagwu’s family, colleagues, and the management of Arise TV, praying for her soul to rest in peace.