ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu killed in Abuja robbery

By Kingsley Ominobi

ARISE TV has announced the death of one of its news anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was said to have been killed killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

According to ARISE News in a statement signed by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi on behalf of management: “Sommie was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Her voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits.” the statement added.

Maduagwu, fondly called “Sommie” by colleagues, was 29 years old.

She joined ARISE News as a vibrant and engaging broadcaster whose work connected deeply with audiences.

Beyond her media career, she was also a trained lawyer and described as a professional, supportive colleague and dear friend to many within and outside the newsroom.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, is currently under investigation by the Nigeria Police.

Efforts to get the response of the FCT Polite Command for an update on the tragic incident and the level of investigations proved abortive and the Command is yet to respond to text messages

Vanguard News