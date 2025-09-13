Argungu fishing festival in focus as Kebbi makes case for Blue Economy at NIPSS

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Kebbi State has taken its world-famous Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival to the front burner of national discourse, presenting it as a springboard for Nigeria’s blue economy and sustainable development.



Deputy Governor Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida led a high-powered delegation of the state government to the ongoing Senior Executive Course 47, 2025, of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.



Tafida, who represented Governor Nasir Idris, is scheduled to present a paper titled “Fishing Tourism and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Prospects on the Argungu Fishing Festival.”



The presentation, according to a statement by Ahmad Aliyu Hussaini, Media Aide to the Commissioner of Information and Culture, will highlight the evolution of the Argungu Festival — from its roots in the ancient Kebbi Empire to its present status as an international cultural and tourism event.



The paper will also examine Nigeria’s fisheries sector, with special emphasis on the role of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in job creation, foreign exchange earnings, hotel and tourism operations, transportation, and other services in coastal and riverine communities.



The Kebbi delegation included the Head of Service, Alhaji Malami Shekare; Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Alhaji Sani Aliyu; Commissioner of Livestock Development and Fisheries, Alhaji Kabiru Usman Alaramma; Commissioner of Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK; Director General of the Argungu Fishing Festival, Alhaji Safiyanu Bena, and other senior officials.



According to Hussaini, Kebbi State views the NIPSS forum as a veritable platform to engage high-level local and international audiences, showcase its tourism potential, and forge strategic partnerships for economic growth.



“The Argungu Fishing Festival is not just about culture and tradition; it is an avenue to explore how tourism and the blue economy can create jobs, generate foreign exchange, and boost development in our communities,” he said.



The Argungu Fishing Festival, which dates back more than eight decades, is one of Nigeria’s most iconic events, attracting thousands of visitors every year and boosting the hospitality, transport, and fisheries value chains in Kebbi and beyond.