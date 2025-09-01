Arase was one of our finest, brightest police officers – Boss Mustapha

…says Buhari administration found him best-suited for PSC chairmanship

By Kingsley Omonobi

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has described the late former Inspector General of Police and ex-Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, as “one of the finest and brightest police officers ever produced by the Nigerian Police Force.”

Speaking after a condolence visit to Mrs. Agharese Arase and members of the bereaved family, Mustapha recalled how Arase’s name emerged as the natural choice when former President Muhammadu Buhari sought a chairman for the Police Service Commission.

“I remember when President Buhari asked us to produce a chairman for the Police Service Commission. I was then serving as a Special Adviser and later as Minister of Police Affairs. Once Arase’s name came up, we didn’t bother looking for another. All of us were convinced he was the best man for the job—well-suited, well-trained, and deeply knowledgeable about the nuances of the police force,” Mustapha said.

He noted that Arase had distinguished himself in service, leaving enduring footprints in national affairs.

“I have known him for a long time, even before he became a Commissioner, when he served as Principal Staff Officer to three successive IGPs. He was adaptable, capable of providing direction and guidance, and he served with distinction,” Mustapha added.

Describing his death as a great loss to the country, the police family, Edo State, and his immediate family, Mustapha prayed for the repose of Arase’s soul.

“I pray that the Lord receives his soul and grants him eternal rest. And for his family, I pray for comfort—the kind of comfort that surpasses human understanding, the comfort that only God can give,” he said.