Ara weighs in on Ooni, Alaafin perceived rivalry

Nigeria’s foremost female talking drummer, Aralola Olamuyiwa, popularly known as Ara, has expressed optimism that the perceived tussle between the Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin of Oyo will be peacefully resolved.

Ara spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos during the Cultural Day organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NAN-Lagos Chapter, as part of its Press Week 2025.

The cultural icon described both traditional rulers as father figures who have played critical roles in shaping Yoruba identity.

She said the Yoruba traditional institution had, for centuries, thrived on peace, dialogue and mutual respect, which ensured that crises within the system were usually resolved internally.

Ara highlighted that the Ooni, in particular, had consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering unity among Yoruba people both in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

“First and foremost, the two traditional rulers are my fathers. With humility, I believe the matter will be resolved, if it has not already been settled.

“As the first cultural ambassador of His Imperial Majesty, I have worked closely with him. Knowing his character, he will always act to ensure peace reigns in Yorubaland.

“I have no fear whatsoever that efforts are already ongoing to maintain harmony, not just between both thrones but across Yorubaland generally,” she added.

On the possible impact of the disagreement, Ara said any public anxiety would fade once it became clear that the situation had been amicably managed by the Obas themselves.

“The initial reaction from our people will definitely be nipped in the bud once they see there is truly nothing alarming about the matter,” she said.

She further explained that Yoruba culture holds the Ooni and Alaafin in the highest regard, and any perceived discord could easily stir concern among their vast followers.

According to Ara, cultural ambassadors like herself have a duty to reassure the people and promote peaceful narratives that uphold Yoruba values of respect and dialogue.

NAN reports that the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Owoade, are two of the most revered traditional rulers in Yorubaland, symbolising distinct historical authorities.

While the Ooni of Ife is regarded as the spiritual leader and custodian of Yoruba origins, the Alaafin of Oyo is traditionally viewed as the political head.

The Alaafin’s historic seat in Oyo once controlled vast territories during the height of the Yoruba empire, reinforcing his throne’s reputation as a centre of power.

Conversely, the Ooni of Ife traces authority to Ile-Ife, revered as the cradle of Yoruba civilisation, and his throne is seen as embodying spiritual legitimacy and ancestral heritage.

Over the years, perceptions of rivalry have occasionally surfaced, with debates about superiority between the thrones reflecting both historical pride and deep reverence for Yoruba traditions.

Cultural observers note that such differences are usually symbolic rather than confrontational, with both Obas often finding ways to reconcile in the interest of collective unity.

Ara stressed that culture bearers, traditional leaders and government institutions must continue to work together to ensure Yoruba values of peace, respect, and progress endure for generations.

