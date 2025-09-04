APWEN hails Bayelsa deputy gov Ewhrudjakpo on 60th birthday 

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Association of Professional Women Engineers, APWEN, in Bayelsa State has described the State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as an architect of progress, a voice of reason and a pillar of unwavering support to many, especially to the women in engineering.

The Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Bayelsa Chapter, Engr. Amalate Ann Jonathan-Obuebite, while felicitating with the State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on his 60th Birthday, said he stands as a towering example of resilience, vision and selfless service.

In the statement issued on Friday, Engr. Jonathan-Obuebite, declared that Sen. Ewhrudjakpo is a mentor and a true patron of women in engineering.

Her words:” Your diamond jubilee is not merely a marker of age, but a celebration of decades of uncommon devotion to duty, an enduring testament to the power of character and a reflection of a life lived in the service of God and humanity.

“You have been an architect of progress, a voice of reason and a pillar of unwavering support to many, especially to the women in engineering who have found in you not just an ally, but a champion.

“We recall with gratitude the countless times you have lent your voice, influence, and resources to the empowerment of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“Through your encouragement, our members have been inspired to break barriers, scale professional heights, and believe in the possibility of greatness.Your listening ear, wise counsel, and open heart have left imprints that time can not erase.

“Indeed, APWEN Bayelsa is proud to call you our patron, our APMAN of the year.At 60, Your Excellency, your journey reflects a mosaic of accomplishments: from public service where you have left indelible marks on Bayelsa’s infrastructure, to governance where your partnership has helped steer the Assured Prosperity Agenda with remarkable stability and progress.

“Your life speaks to diligence rewarded by destiny, sacrifice crowned with success, and faith strengthened by grace.We thank the Almighty God who has sustained you with wisdom, favour, and strength through these six remarkable decades.

“It is our fervent prayer that this new chapter will be adorned with renewed vigour, divine health, overflowing joy, and greater opportunities to serve. May you continue to be a shining light and a guiding hand, not only to Bayelsa but to Nigeria at large.

“As you celebrate this Diamond Jubilee, we declare with pride: You are not only a statesman of repute, but also a father, a mentor, and a trailblazer whose legacy will endure for generations.May this jubilee year be filled with love, laughter, peace, and the fulfilment of every noble desire of your heart. May God bless you beyond measure and keep you for many more fruitful years of impactful service.”