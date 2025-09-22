Appointment of incorruptible INEC chair, only path of honour for Tinubu – CNPP, CSOs

President Bola Tinubu

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, and a coalition of 75 civil society organisations, CSOs, have said President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of an incorruptible person to replace Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, remained the only path of honour for him.

They also sought far-reaching electoral reforms before the 2027 general elections.

In a joint statement signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP, and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary of the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations, the groups said: “The integrity, character, and credibility of the next INEC chairman, as well as urgent reforms of the nation’s electoral system, remain indispensable to saving Nigeria’s democracy from total collapse.

“While electoral reforms and the appointment of a man or woman of unquestionable integrity to steer the affairs of INEC are critical steps towards restoring the sanctity of the ballot and citizens’ confidence in our democracy, history has shown that it is near impossible for any beneficiary of a flawed electoral process or an unpopular government to willingly yield to such demands by the people.”

The groups noted, however, that “despite the inherent difficulty, the responsibility now rests squarely on the shoulders of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rise above partisanship and political self-preservation.

“The demand for electoral reforms and for an incorruptible, fearless and transparent leadership of INEC may seem inconvenient for the current administration but it is the only path of honour open to President Tinubu.

‘’Anything short of that will not only erode public trust further but also endanger the future of Nigeria’s democracy.’’

They emphasised that 2027 was fast approaching, warning that the country could not afford another electoral cycle mired in controversies, violence and widespread disillusionment.

“For Nigeria to avert deeper crises, the government must urgently commit to genuine electoral reforms and ensure that the next INEC chairman is a person whose moral capital is beyond reproach.”

‘’This singular act will be a defining legacy for President Tinubu and his administration, one that will demonstrate leadership, patriotism and statesmanship,” the statement read.