APM Terminals Apapa launches Female Mechanic Training to bridge gender gap

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: From left, Manager, Health, Safety and Environment, APM Terminals Apapa, Felix Ugwuagbo; Head of People Function, APM Terminals Nigeria, Uzoma Ngozi Ben-Ude; Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen; President, Lady Mechanic Initiative, Sandra Aguebor; Senior People Business Partner, APM Terminals Apapa, Sholabomi Tokosi; Senior Ways of Working Lead at APM Terminals, Jan Jensen and People Business Partner, APM Terminals Apapa, Timothy Osahon at the launch of APM Terminals Apapa’s Female Mechanic Technical Skills Programme, at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, on Tuesday.

By Godwin Oritse

APM Terminals Apapa has inaugurated a Female Mechanic Technical Skills Programme as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive to empower women in its host communities.

The launch, held Tuesday at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, brought together beneficiaries, community representatives, and industry leaders.

Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, congratulated the 20 young women, aged 18 to 26, who were selected for the training after demonstrating strong determination during the application process. He noted that women remain underrepresented in technical roles at the port and stressed that the initiative would promote inclusivity and equal opportunity.

“Stepping into a traditionally male-dominated profession requires courage and resilience,” Knudsen said. “We hope many of you will return for internships here as part of our commitment to building a more diverse workforce.”

To support the trainees, APM Terminals provided protective gear including overalls, helmets, safety boots, and gloves. Knudsen urged participants to prioritise safety while proving their capabilities, adding that resilience and self-belief would be critical to success.

Nigeria’s first female mechanic and President of the Lady Mechanic Initiative, Engineer Sandra Aguebor, commended APM Terminals for sponsoring the programme. She said the initiative would not only equip young women with technical skills but also provide an alternative to negative societal pressures.

The six-month training covers forklift and crane maintenance, automobile mechanics, electrical works, and related technical skills, blending classroom lessons with hands-on practice. Participants will also receive stipends throughout the programme.

Beneficiaries described the programme as a life-changing opportunity, with many highlighting their determination to excel in fields traditionally dominated by men.

Since 2006, APM Terminals Apapa has served as Nigeria’s largest container terminal and a key operator within the Lagos Port Complex. Beyond trade facilitation, the company has a track record of community engagement, including health initiatives, educational support, and pioneering programmes such as training female crane operators.