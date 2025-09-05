APGA unveils 489-member campaign council for Soludo

Governor Soludo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has inaugurated a 489-member campaign council to spearhead Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s re-election campaign ahead of the November 8 Anambra poll.

At the inauguration on Friday in Awka, APGA National Chairman, Mr Sylvester Ezeokenwa, described the campaign launch as a clear sign of total victory for the party.

“There is no real contest in the November 8 election. The people of Anambra have already endorsed Governor Soludo’s candidacy,” he declared.

Speaking also, APGA Anambra Chairman, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, said every electoral ward would be mobilised to vote massively for Soludo’s re-election.

The Director-General of the Campaign Council and Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, stressed that grassroots mobilisation remained key to achieving electoral success.

According to him, elections are won at the polling units and ward levels, making grassroots engagement indispensable.

The National Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and former Anambra Deputy Governor, Mr Emeka Sibudu, said the organisation supports any effective Igbo governor irrespective of party affiliation.

Sibudu said: “Governor Soludo is doing exceptionally well. Our support encourages him to continue his commendable work, which the people of Anambra can readily attest to.

“It is evident he is performing. We in Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulate him for his great achievements in the state.”

Responding, Soludo declared APGA more united than ever, noting past crises but stressing the party’s resilience and electoral victories.

“This campaign council of 489 members represents a movement within Anambra’s 8.5 million people. As members, you are all apostles of this mission,” he said. (NAN)