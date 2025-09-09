APC youth group congratulates Yilwatda, urges greater youth inclusion

Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

Ibadan, Nigeria — A youth group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Emerging Leaders, has congratulated Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda on his election as National Chairman of the party.

In a communiqué issued after its meeting on Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Ibadan, the group described Yilwatda’s election as timely and expressed hope that it would bring renewed direction to the party’s internal processes.

The Emerging Leaders also raised concerns about the selection process for the August 16 Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election and called on the national leadership to ensure that future congresses are conducted in a transparent, free and credible manner to restore confidence among party members.

The group proposed increased youth representation in party structures, recommending that a substantial proportion of elective positions—from ward to national levels—be made accessible to younger members to promote inclusive governance.

On recognition and rewards, the Emerging Leaders urged party leaders to review systems for acknowledging members who work at the grassroots, so that commitment and contributions are fairly recognised.

In closing, the group appealed to national and regional party leaders to prioritise unity and inclusion as they prepare for the 2027 general elections.

The communiqué was signed by Saheed Lekan-Olayiwola, Hon. Toyose Ishola Akeem, Mogaji Abiola Oyeyemi, Samsudeen Popoola, Folarin Martin, Sabur Yusuf, Ezekiel Ayansola, Adediran Alao, Temitope Alamu, Salahudeen Adepoju, Maruf Adebayo, Aleem Orelope, Kazeem Tijani, Yusuf Azeez, Shittu Abede, Akinleye Akinkunmi, and Hon. Aponmode Adewale.