APC to PDP: Endorsements gale assures Tinubu’s 2027 victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described the gale of endorsements of President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027 as a proof of his ‘settled’ reelection.

The APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said the ruling party was amused at the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) dismissal of President’s endorsements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Monday, alleged that APC was shopping for endorsements and garnering support for Tinubu through various means because the party was in panic mode.

Reacting, Oladejo, who noted that the broad support for Tinubu was proof of acceptance of his reforms, said “the only people in panic mode are those with an empty shell called a party.”

He said: “Panic is when a party that once boasted of being “Africa’s largest” is now reduced to an empty kiosk, preparing for a convention as if preparing for World War 3 due to threats within.

“Panic is when members of a political party defect at the mere whisper of internal disagreement, scampering like headless chickens.

“If there’s any party on a shopping spree, it is the PDP – desperately shopping for presidential candidates as a reflection of its lack of depth.

“Today, the only news the so-called “largest political party in Africa” looks forward to is the story of which of its governors has crossed over to the ruling party. That, unambiguously, is the true definition of panic.

“President Tinubu’s endorsements are not panic but proof. Proof of reforms that are taking root, proof of courage that Nigerians admire, and proof of leadership that even PDP’s closet sympathisers quietly acknowledge.”

According to him, when a man is destined for the throne, even his enemies clap unwillingly.

He claimed that the former ruling party remained blinded by bitterness, preferring to shout from the sidelines.

Oladejo said that for 16 years, PDP wasted Nigeria’s wealth and opportunities.

He said that while Tinubu was bearing the heavy burden of reforms, the former ruling party was standing idly by, throwing stones and pretending to matter.

“For avoidance of doubt, every endorsement of President Tinubu is another confirmation that 2027 is a settled matter.

“PDP can only look forward to yet another humiliating defeat – the type that makes mockery of their relevance and confirms their total rejection by Nigerians.

“For APC, the journey continues. For PDP, the panic continues. APC builds, PDP bleeds,” he added.

According to him, if PDP does not retrace its steps, it risks losing what is left of its relevance.