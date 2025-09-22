APC tackles Uniosun over alleged looting of mother-child hospital

We move equipment to facilitate accreditation programme – CMD

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State on Monday engaged in a war of words with the management of Osun State University Teaching Hospital over alleged looting of a mother-child hospital sponsored by the Federal Government.

The APC in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Information Kola Olabisi alleged that the management of the teaching hospital looted the 100-bed hospital but the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Emmanuel Afolabi described the looting allegation as untrue, saying the facility was handed over to the teaching hospital.

According to Olabisi, The Mother and Child care Hospital in Osogbo was commissioned in 2022 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative of late President Muhammadu Buhari aimed at improving maternal and child health in Osun State.

“The hospital at commissioning had over 100-bed capacity, four labour rooms, operating theatres, VIP wards and offices, fully equipped.

“It is disheartening that the state government has allowed the centre to deplore while facilities installed there are daily looted by the state government officials to fraudulently bring glory to the state government.

“We, as a party, are hereby alerting the Federal Government of the seeming political undertone around the centre and also imploring the Federal Government as a matter of urgency to devise a strategy to recover her equipment in the custody of Osun State Government and revamp the centre for effective use of the citizens”, he added.

However, Dr Afolabi said the issue of looting is fake, as the facility was handed over to the teaching hospital management since three years ago.

His words, “The reality is that there is nothing like looting, Osun State is for all of us we are all here to ensure that we do our best to move this state forward in respective of political affiliation, the citizenry is primary.

“Most of the equipment that are there, they are battery based, many of them have lost their batteries because we go there virtually everytime to check.

“Because of the battery of equipment, I don’t want issues to happen on them, then we have accreditation for post graduate medical doctors. We just move few incubators and monitors, I felt that these things, we can use it for the purpose of accreditation and we followed due process by ensuring the audit, at every point, all these security agencies have inventory of the equipment we moved”.

He added that the facility was not put to use three years after due to shortage of personnel who fled the country for greener pasture.