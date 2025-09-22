‎APC scribe tours 120 road projects in Kogi, thumb-up Gov Ododo

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The United Kingdom Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Momoh Obaro, has commended Governor Usman Ododo’s infrastructural strides in Kogi State, saying his achievements are enough to secure him a second term in office.

Obaro made the remark on Tuesday after touring over 120 community road projects in Kogi Central Senatorial District. He described the ongoing works as a “phenomenal transformation,” noting that about 70 percent of the projects have already been completed in less than two years.

Among the projects, he highlighted the construction of the Okaito–Obangede bridge, which he said had not been rebuilt since it was first constructed during the colonial era over 70 years ago.

“This bridge is more than an infrastructure project; it is like giving life to our community. Successive administrations promised but never delivered. For Governor Ododo to take this on and complete it is a huge relief to our people,” Obaro said.

He further noted that three new bridges along the Okaito–Obangede–Osuwen axis have opened up seamless movement of people and goods, boosting economic activities in the area.

“Roads are fundamental to human and economic growth, and what we are seeing is a government solving foundational problems that have held us back for decades,” he added.

Explaining why he embarked on the independent project tour, Obaro said he wanted to validate the reports he had been hearing about developments in Kogi. According to him, the progress on the ground surpassed his expectations.

Obaro urged the governor’s kinsmen and people of Kogi Central to rally behind Ododo, stressing that the benefits of the administration’s projects outweigh any personal grievances.

“I encourage the people of the central to support our governor now. Even those who may feel left out personally should see that these interventions serve the common good,” he said.

He also called on stakeholders from other senatorial districts to visit and assess the projects in their regions, noting that similar interventions are spread across the state.

While praising Ododo’s efforts, the APC UK scribe urged him not to relent. “The people are happy with these interventions, but we want him to do even more,” he said.