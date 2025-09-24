APC scribe tours 120 road projects in Kogi, commends Gov Ododo

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom, Chief Momoh Obaro, has commended Governor Usman Ododo for his infrastructural strides in Kogi State, particularly in the central senatorial district.

Obaro gave the commendation after touring 120 community road projects across five local government areas in Kogi Central. He expressed delight at the progress made, especially the reconstruction of the Okaito–Obangede bridge, last built by the colonial administration over 70 years ago.

“I think it has been phenomenal. Old roads are being reconstructed, new ones are opening up, and we’re very happy with the governor for what he has done. From our tour, about 120 roads are under construction, with 70 percent already completed in less than two years,” Obaro said.

Describing the bridge as a “lifeline” for the community, Obaro noted that successive governments had promised but failed to deliver the project. He said the completion of three bridges along the route, linking Odo, Obangede, Okaito, and Osuwen, would greatly enhance economic activities in the area.

“Roads are fundamental to human and economic growth. The government is addressing foundational problems, and this will accelerate development,” he added.

Explaining the reason for his tour, Obaro said he wanted to verify claims about the projects. According to him, what he saw exceeded expectations. He further revealed that the projects were spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The APC scribe urged residents, particularly Governor Ododo’s kinsmen in Kogi Central, to rally behind him for a second term, stressing that the projects would benefit everyone, not just individuals.

“I also encourage leaders from other senatorial districts to tour their areas and see what the governor has done. We all need to unite and support him for another term,” he said.

Obaro, however, advised Governor Ododo not to relent in his efforts. “The people are happy with these interventions, but I urge him to do even more,” he stated.