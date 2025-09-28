APC chieftain Shittu empowers constituents with cash gifts, food items

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Abdulkareem Olugbenga Shittu, has held the second edition of Abdulkareem Shittu Foundation Empowerment Scheme Program, bringing hope, support, and relief to over a thousand constituents

The event which took place on Saturday, September 27th, recorded a massive turnout from across various wards in the constituency, further cemented Hon. Shittu’s reputation as a grassroots leader with a heart for service. In continuation of his consistent empowerment drives, the philanthropist distributed financial support, foodstuffs, and working tools to aid small businesses and families.

One of the key highlights of the day was the presentation of ₦250,000 each to thirty beneficiaries to support and grow their businesses.

Among those who received the empowerment fund were Mrs. Abidemi Ajumobi, Mrs. Afusat Adelasi, Mrs. Ogunjimi Mary, Mrs. Olabode Bankola, Mrs. Toyin Aina, and Mrs. Adebeshin Fatimoh, alongside others who testified to the direct impact of Hon. Shittu’s philanthropy on their lives and livelihoods.

In addition one thousand participants each received cash gifts of ₦5,000 each and foodstuffs, ensuring that no one went home empty-handed.

To strengthen party structures, Hon. Shittu also donated thirty chairs to the All Progressives Congress,APC, wards in Ikorodu Federal Constituency for use during their meetings.

Addressing the large crowd on behalf of the Foundation, Mr. Muhammed Hassan, Director General of the Abdulkareem Shittu Foundation, applauded the founder’s unwavering commitment to the people, describing the initiative as just the beginning, and assured the constituents of greater opportunities and support packages ahead.

Several beneficiaries and participants who spoke at the event showered praises on the rep member, noting that despite the fact that the funds were drawn from his personal resources—not government allocations—he has consistently prioritized the welfare of his people.

They recalled his past gestures, such as the distribution of ₦500,000 to individuals, Sallah rice during festive seasons, and work tools like tailoring machines, grinding machines, and clippers to artisans and entrepreneurs across Ikorodu.

The Abdulkareem Shittu Foundation second edition empowerment programme has not only uplifted many but also set a new standard for community-driven initiatives in the constituency.