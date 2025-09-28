APC chieftain, Lawuru faults INEC’s suspension of Warri delineation exercise

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu.

Chief Promise Lawuru, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Egbema Kingdom, has faulted the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to suspend the delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, warning that any attempt to trash the exercise that is in line with a court judgement could jeopardize the existing peace in Delta State.

INEC had announced the suspension through public announcements, stating that all activities connected to the delineation of electoral wards in Warri had been halted.

Victoria Eta-Messi, INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, confirmed that the issue was under consideration by the National Security Adviser’s office while emphasizing that the ongoing voter registration process would continue as planned based on existing polling units and registration areas.

However, reacting to the development in a press conference held in Warri, the APC National Leader of Egbema Kingdom, Chief Promise Lawuru faulted INEC’s actions, asserting that it is the commission’s responsibility to respond to the Supreme Court’s judgment without external interference.

He stated, “We advise politicians against interference with court proceedings and judgement. Any attempt to trash the delineation exercise in line with the court judgement may temper with the existing peace we are enjoying in Delta State.”

He said; “It is the sole responsibility of INEC to react in tandem with the Supreme Court judgement and not otherwise; and no external party has right to make an input.

Lawuru further accused INEC of compromising their position by involving the National Security Adviser, suggesting that such actions undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

“For INEC to come out and say the matter has been transferred to the office of the National Security Adviser clearly shows that INEC has compromised,” he stated.

Lawuru statement highlights the tension surrounding electoral politics in the region and the potential consequences of disregarding judicial decisions.