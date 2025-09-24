APC Chairman blasts Lamido, Gada: Says Political opportunists have no Place in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:– The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, has issued a blistering warning to what he described as political opportunists in the state, insisting that the era of exploiting Sokoto’s hospitality for selfish ambition is over.

In a strongly worded statement made available to journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday, Achida declared that while the people of Sokoto remain tolerant and accommodating, their generosity must never again be mistaken for weakness or repaid with betrayal.

Directly targeting Senator Ibrahim Lamido, the APC Chairman dismissed him as a political nonentity who has no capacity or credibility to represent Sokoto people at the National Assembly. According to Achida, Lamido’s political relevance ended the day he turned against the very platform that gave him visibility.

“There is nothing to settle with Lamido. The APC wronged him in no way. He has been the aggressor, fighting us from within. Even if reconciliation were possible, he would never be trusted with our ticket again. A leopard never changes its spots,” Achida thundered.

The APC boss further mocked Lamido’s poor political record, recalling his woeful performance in the 2023 elections where he could not secure victory in his polling unit, let alone his local government. He stressed that both the APC and the electorate in Sokoto have permanently rejected him.

“We gave him the structure, the platform, and the opportunity, yet he turned around to bite the very hand that fed him. His political career in Sokoto is dead. He has been rejected by the party and the people alike,” Achida declared.

Turning his focus on Senator Abubakar Umar Gada, Achida ridiculed the former lawmaker’s recent political moves, describing his efforts to attract APC defectors into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of 2027 as laughable and hollow.

“In the last governorship election, Gada managed just over 3,500 votes across the entire state. That number is not even enough to win a single polling ward for any serious candidate. He has no base, no following, and certainly no political relevance,” Achida said pointedly.

He argued that both Lamido and Gada were driven by desperation and personal ambition rather than service to the people, stressing that their names no longer inspire trust among the electorate. According to him, their attempts to destabilize the APC amount to nothing more than political noise.

Achida reaffirmed that the APC in Sokoto remains strong, united, and unshaken under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, noting that talks of factions or cracks within the party are the handiwork of attention-seeking politicians.

“Our party is intact, focused, and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Sokoto State. We are not threatened by individuals desperate for political survival. Lamido and Gada are nothing but opportunists with zero grassroots credibility or electoral value,” he concluded.