Apapa-Iganmu LCDA distributes 100 free GCE forms to indigent students

By Esther Onyegbula

The Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu, on Wednesday, presented 100 free General Certificate Examination (GCE) forms to indigent students in the council as part of efforts to support education and give young people access to higher learning opportunities.

Speaking at the official presentation held at the Council Secretariat, Hon. Jimoh said the initiative was targeted at brilliant but less privileged students who had participated in the LCDA’s summer coaching programme. He explained that the beneficiaries were selected through a mock examination conducted during the classes, with the top 100 candidates chosen for sponsorship.

“We are trying to build the future of our youths and assure them that their future is secure with us,” he said. “The best among them will proceed for JAMB after their GCE results. For those interested in science-related fields such as medicine, nursing, engineering, pharmacy and computer science, the local government will provide scholarships to support their education.”

The chairman further disclosed plans to establish a technical secondary school within the community to cater for students who may not proceed to universities. “We recognise that not every student will follow the same academic path. So, we want to create opportunities for technical education to empower our youths with practical skills,” he added.

Head of Education in Apapa-Iganmu, Jinadu Olalekan, commended the gesture, describing it as a lifeline for many students. He noted that the summer coaching classes had significantly impacted the participants, especially SSS 2 students who used the programme to bridge learning gaps ahead of their final year.

“The GCE forms will give them the opportunity to further their education since it is a prerequisite for admission into higher institutions,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the LCDA chairman for his intervention. Muritadoh Salamon Adunni, an SSS 3 student of Gaskiya Senior College, said many students would not have been able to afford the GCE forms without the council’s support. “The summer lessons were very good and the teachers helped us a lot. I am very grateful for this opportunity,” she said.

Another student, Omilabu Eniola, pledged to make good use of the opportunity. “Many of our mates in other places don’t have this advantage. I promise to study hard and make the council proud,” she said.

For Otunuyi Abdumalik Olanrewaju, also of Gaskiya Senior College, the gesture showed the chairman’s commitment to the future of young people in the LCDA. “He is a true leader and we are deeply grateful for his generosity and vision,” he said.