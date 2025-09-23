Apapa Customs targets 200 containers hourly scan to facilitate trade, cargo clearance

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

Comptroller Oluwadare Oshoba, Customs Area Controller of the Apapa Port Command, has called on port users and stakeholders to prepare for a more seamless trade process as the Nigerian Customs Service advances its modernisation project with the commencement of fixed scanner installations.

With the installation of fixed scanners now underway at Apapa Port, the Nigerian Customs Service has taken another major step in its modernisation drive as Comptroller Oluwadare Oshoba, who oversees the Apapa Command, assured port users and stakeholders that the development will translate into faster and more efficient trade processes.

In a statement signed by Tunde Ayagbalo, Public Relations Officer of the Apapa Area Command, the Customs Area Comptroller, Oluwadare Oshoba disclosed this shortly after inspecting the location for the installation of three new scanners at the port, said that Command is ready to surpass expectations as the scanners would be examining 200 containers per hour.

While describing the quayside location for the scanners as an operational masterstroke, the Customs Area Comptroller said no consignment will escape high-tech driven, non-intrusive inspection at Apapa port as the scanners would be strategically positioned close to the berthing area.