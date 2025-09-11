Apapa Customs set new record of N20.1bn daily revenue generation 

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

Apapa Customs has set a new record posting N20.1 billion daily revenue barely 24 hours after the newly deployed Comptroller, Emmanuel Oshoba took over the leadership of the command.

The latest record-breaking collection now stands as the highest daily revenue of any command in the Nigeria Customs Service, using the Unified Customs Management System, also known as B’Odogwu.

In a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Mr.Tunde Ayagbalo, a Superintendent of Customs, said that “ this record has not only broken the existing N18billion achieved by the former leadership”.

He reminded the officers that outstanding results are the real proof of hard work, dedication and uncompromising disposition to duty, stressing that they could do better than they did before his arrival.

On the recent N20.1b collection in a day, Comptroller Oshoba said : “It’s only the beginning of greater exploits and it’s not time for celebration because I foresees greater achievements for the flagship command of NCS under his leadership.”

He described B’Odogwu as a necessity in the build-up to a more modern and efficient customs administration in Nigeria with potential to strengthen the country’s position as Africa’s largest economy noted for trade facilitation.

“I commend my team and stakeholders for this great milestone of N20.1billion collection in one day , just 24 hours after I resumed here. It’s not the time to clap yet because clapping means removing your two hands from work to celebrate. “