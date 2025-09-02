Apapa Customs collects N215bn on B’Odogwu in August

Customs officers

…As Comptroller Olomu reassures efficiency

By Godwin Oritse

Despite reported network glitches, the Apapa Command of Nigeria Customs Service has collected N215billion in the month of August 2025 using the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) also known as B’Odogwu.

Customs Area Controller of the Command, Babatunde Olomu, who described the collection as a product of increased confidence and continuous improvement of the B’Odogwu system thanked stakeholders and officers for their unrelenting support so far.

Olomu also stated that the August 2025 collection on the system is a testament to the resilience of officers whose patriotism has kept the system growing amidst challenges.

In a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Tunde Ayagbalo, a Superintendent of Customs, the Comptroller commended stakeholders for their belief in the system’s capacity to meet the expectations of the trading community, especially those who do their import and export business through the nation’s premier port of Apapa.

Taking a cue from several confidence building stakeholders’ engagement personally attended by the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, the Command Customs boss reassured all importers, exporters, licensed customs agents and freight forwarders that B’Odogwu is at the verge of breaking through for greater success.

He described their patience and support as invaluable contributions to the national economy and commendable efforts to support a homegrown ICT platform gravitating towards revolutionising trade in Nigeria through customs operations.

He also disclosed that the leadership of the Customs has directed invigorated service from the ICT/Modernisation Department of the NCS Headquarters to ensure steady and sustained improvement in B’Odogwu service delivery by prompt address of all hitches, listening to any user complaint and providing necessary support for efficiency.

He expressed optimism that the UCMS is fully out to surpass user expectations and gain more confidence in days to come.

He said: “Our collection of N215billion using the B’Odogwu platform confirms progress in our ongoing journey to build a dependable platform for trade by Nigerians and for all those doing import, export and excise business in Nigeria.

“This is a collective victory for all of us, and we shall continue in the March forward for greater successes in days, weeks, and months ahead. We are braving all odds, and the sky is our limit.