Apapa Customs collects ₦215bn via B’Odogwu platform in August

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a revenue collection of ₦215 billion in August 2025 through the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), popularly known as B’Odogwu.

Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, attributed the achievement to increased confidence in the system, resilience of officers, and continuous improvement in operations despite reported network challenges.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs Tunde Ayagbalo, Comptroller Olomu expressed appreciation to stakeholders and officers for their support and commitment. He noted that the collection reflected the growing trust of importers, exporters, licensed customs agents, and freight forwarders who conduct business through the nation’s premier port in Apapa.

Olomu also commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, for personally leading confidence-building engagements with stakeholders, which he said have enhanced the adoption and performance of the UCMS platform.

He reassured the trading community that the Customs leadership has tasked the ICT/Modernisation Department at NCS Headquarters to ensure steady improvement of the platform by promptly addressing technical hitches and providing necessary user support.

“Our collection of ₦215 billion using the B’Odogwu platform confirms progress in our ongoing journey to build a dependable system for trade facilitation in Nigeria. This is a collective success, and we remain committed to greater achievements in the months ahead,” Olomu stated.

The Customs boss expressed optimism that the UCMS will continue to meet and surpass user expectations while contributing significantly to Nigeria’s trade facilitation and economic growth.