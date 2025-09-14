Animal nutritionist warns against overreliance on antibiotics in animal farming

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian animal nutritionist, Mr. Habeeb Tajudeen, has called on farmers, feed producers and policymakers to align animal nutrition with environmental sustainability in order to promote healthier livestock and a healthier planet.

Tajudeen argued that the future of animal farming cannot continue to rely on antibiotics, saying there is a need to ensure food security without worsening the global threat of antimicrobial resistance.

According to him, this is an era of population growth, climate change, and food insecurity. “Science gives us the tools to tackle these issues, and my exploration is part of that global solution.”

He added that, for instance, “black soldier fly meal and oil serve as substitutes for soybean and tallow. By converting organic waste into high-value feed, my analysis supports waste valorisation while reducing dependence on resource-intensive crops, and investigates the use of nano-zinc and phytase in mineral optimization to improve bone health and reduce harmful gas emissions from farms.

“My goal is to provide practical models that help farmers, feed industries, and policymakers make better decisions for both animals and the planet. Multienzyme blends, such as phytase and protease, have shown significant improvements in nutrient digestibility and feed cost reduction for non-ruminant animals.”

Meanwhile, Tajudeen could state this because of his extensive knowledge, resulting in over 35 peer-reviewed publications, including 15 as first author.

Habeeb has provided science-based solutions that are transforming livestock feed systems, enhancing productivity and promoting environmental sustainability.

He serves as a peer reviewer for top journals, mentors emerging African students through the African Union Assembly and Korea-Africa Foundation, and previously held leadership positions during his student days in Nigeria, including President of the Agricultural Technology Students’ Association at Kwara Polytechnic and as a senator representing the Faculty of Agriculture at the Student Union, University of Ilorin.

