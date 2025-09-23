Angolan president earns Nobel Peace Prize nod for diplomacy in Africa

Angolan President, João Lourenço, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his significant contributions to peace and stability across Africa.

The nomination, submitted by respected Angolan academic and international policy analyst, Afonso Botáz, highlights President Lourenço’s effective diplomacy in mediating regional conflicts and his commitment to national reconciliation and justice.

Botáz commended Lourenço’s “firm commitment to resolving regional conflicts on the African continent, based on the principle of peace.” This has been particularly evident in his role as the African Union (AU) Champion for Peace and Reconciliation.



President Lourenço’s diplomacy has been instrumental in de-escalating tensions and fostering dialogue between the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, and Rwanda, preventing a near-certain slide into confrontation.

His steady mediation has also been crucial in stabilizing the Central African Republic, where he coordinated with continental partners to avert a deeper political crisis.

Botáz, in his nomination letter, stated: “President Lourenço’s brand of diplomacy rests on dialogue and respect for the sovereignty of other States. His work reinforces a deep commitment to the pacification of regional conflicts. It is a quiet, effective diplomacy that builds calm step-by-step rather than through mere ceremony.”



The nomination also cites President Lourenço’s domestic agenda, which has prioritised national reconciliation, institutional repair, and historical justice, including advocacy for reparations for African people. According to Botáz, these efforts have been vital in “restoring confidence in state institutions” and have provided the foundation for Angola’s credible and respected voice on the international stage.

Botaz said: “If the Nobel Peace Prize is meant to reward the dedicated practice of peace, then President Lourenço’s record presents the kind of steady, trusted leadership that the continent and the world benefit from.”

Lourenço, inaugurated on September 26, 2017, is the third President of the Republic of Angola. A former Minister of Defense, his presidency has focused on economic reform, strengthening democratic institutions, and positioning Angola as a key diplomatic force for peace and security in Africa.