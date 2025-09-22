Anani meets PTML stakeholders, pledges open-door policy, compliance culture

Comptroller Joe Anani

By Cynthia Alo

The new Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command, Comptroller Joe Anani, has pledged to run an open-door administration and urged port stakeholders to sustain compliance to speed up cargo clearance.

Anani, gave the assurance during his maiden stakeholders’ meeting at the command in Lagos.

Describing the engagement as crucial to advancing customs modernisation, the CAC commended operators for embracing the Unified Customs Management System, popularly called ‘B’Odogwu.’

He said their cooperation and sacrifices were central to the platform’s success.

He said: “It is an absolute honour to stand before you today as the newly appointed Area Controller for PTML Command. This task for me is both a privilege and a challenge that must be accomplished.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for the support you gave to this initiative and the great sacrifices you all made in our journey from its inception to its stage of stability.

“You are the heartbeat of customs modernisation. Your trust, your feedback, and your unwavering support have built the foundation of everything we’ve achieved so far with B’Odogwu.”

Anani assured stakeholders that his administration would sustain engagement while making compliance the pivot of smooth port operations.

“I am aware of your good records of compliance which is trailed by great testimonies; let’s keep it growing. I’m here to listen, to collaborate, and to ensure that every decision we make puts you at the center of success and productivity,” he said.

Let me promise you that my office as CAC shall be open to engagements. We will innovate with integrity, serve with excellence, and grow together. Your success is our success, and I’m personally dedicated to making sure we exceed your expectations.”

The meeting drew representatives of freight forwarding associations, including the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), and the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), who commended Anani for convening the session less than a week into his tenure.

The stakeholders also pledged their support to the command and the CAC.