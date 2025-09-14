Anambra War of Words: Let’s subject our children to paternity tests, Soludo’wife challenges Ekwunife

By Vincent Ujumadu

The war of words between the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, and the deputy governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has taken a new dimension, with the wife of the governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo, challenging Ekwunife to paternity tests of their children, to know who fathered them.

Governor Soludo recently questioned the genuineness of Ekwunife’s PhD, which she submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the November 8 governorship election and stated that the American institution that allegedly awarded the degree is not accredited in the United States and the National Universities Commission, NUC.

However, Ekwunife dragged the governor’s wife into the controversy by linking her personal life with the former governor of the state, the late Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

Responding to the APC deputy governorship candidate, Mrs Soludo said: “I challenge you, Uche Ekwunife, for us to subject our children to paternity tests. Science has made life easy and there are things you cannot lie about nowadays. To avoid any stories in Nigerian hospitals, let us do it in three reputable hospitals in London.

“You and your family are often in London, but I will pay the expenses. As a businesswoman, I will pay for you and your family’s travels, as well as for the tests. If after the tests it is confirmed that your husband is the father of all your children, I will congratulate you with a cash award. I can confirm that my family is ready for this test any moment of your choice, preferably between now and end of October/November 2025. “As a woman of conservative Catholic upbringing, I pride myself in my chastity. What about you? In the name of God, you must accept the above harmless challenges about your fidelity/chastity as a “distinguished” Senator.”

According to Mrs Soludo, “since Uche Ekwunife claims to be a converted Catholic, I challenge her for both of us to swear an oath of fidelity and chastity at any Cathedral in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

“You mentioned screen shooting someone’s name and putting in your Bible. So, you must know the efficacy of the Holy Book. We should also add the Bible with the Sacrament.

“I will swear (with my children) that in my 55 years on earth, I have known only one man—Chukwuma Soludo. “On your part, you should also swear (with your children or your political ambitions) that since you got married, you have never cheated on your husband. Let us do this between now and mid October 2025.”

Explaining why she had to respond to Ekwunife, Soludo’s wife added: “Initially I remarked that one should not exchange words with a madman because passersby may not know the difference.’’ However,

when the “madman” is determined to kill/destroy—as she boasted in her viral audio that she would fabricate outlandish lies to destroy my family, we are constrained to respond.

“We had shrugged off and laughed at her hilarious tantrums at my husband and I as the “usual Uche’s madness”, but now that her madness has crossed the red line by even dragging my innocent children into the arena and setting to destroy them, Ekwunife has left us with no choice.

“This is a woman for whom I have cooked and fed, together with her children on several occasions they visited my house. For her to sit down and fabricate/spew all manner of invectives and criminal allegations against me and my children without any provocation from us, shows someone who can even kill.

“Many people called and asked me to ignore Ekwunife because, according to them, she is like a mad dog which has no shame or character and can therefore say or do anything anywhere. I understand that it has been her rehearsed strategy with every man she had a political fight.

“ I understand that her standard template is to maliciously go after their families—especially their wives. Everyone talks about how she tried to destroy the reputation of an innocent wife of a senator when she had a contest with him.

“Well, let me assure you Uche Ekwunife, that you are in for a different season with a different woman. My weapons are decency, character, and grace. I am a long-distance runner, and I welcome you to the marathon”, Mrs Soludo stated.