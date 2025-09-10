Anambra to recruit over 3,000 community-based health workers

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHCDA), in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health (SMOH) and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), has commenced the recruitment of more than 3,000 community-based health workers for primary healthcare centres across the 179 communities in the state.

The recruitment interviews, currently taking place at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex in Awka, are part of efforts to strengthen access to affordable healthcare, particularly in rural areas.

The Executive Secretary of ASPHCDA, Mrs. Chisom Uchem, said the initiative is a key step in government’s drive to improve healthcare delivery at the grassroots by deploying qualified personnel.

She explained that the programme would help bridge the gap between residents and health facilities, ensuring that essential services reach people in their communities. Uchem also stressed the importance of compassion and integrity in carrying out the responsibilities attached to the role.

“At least ten health workers will be assigned to each of the 326 wards in the state to address staffing shortages in Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs),” she added.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Uchebo Obiageli, noted that the workers would play a vital role in caring for the sick, guiding residents to health facilities, and supporting expectant mothers to achieve safe deliveries.

She emphasized that the programme is targeted at reducing maternal mortality, stillbirths, and other preventable deaths across the state.