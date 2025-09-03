Anambra poll: Security, economic transformation will be my priority if elected – APC’s Ukachukwu

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for the November 8 Anambra election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has pledged to prioritize security, economic transformation, and community development, if elected the governor of the state.

Ukachukwu, who spoke at Ichida, Anaocha local government area during a visit to the community, assured that he would get the ground running from day One of his inauguration as governor of Anambra State to ensure that Anambra takes its rightful position in Nigeria.

“Insecurity remains the state’s biggest challenge and must be tackled head-on. No society thrives where there is insecurity.

“We must first secure lives and property before securing the economy. Anambra is known for manufacturing and trade and we will encourage policies that support what our people do best”, he said.

During the visit, Ukachukwu interacted with community leaders, youth groups, women associations and party supporters and pledged to accord them prominent positions in his cabinet, like other citizens of Anambra State.

“Everybody will be equal stakeholders in my administration and given a sense of belonging at all times”, he assured.

Ukachukwu said he would leverage the state’s abundant gas deposits in Ayamelum and other parts of the state to improve power generation and distribution, describing electricity as the key to transforming the economy.

He promised to rehabilitate and expand the road linking Nnewi South, Anaocha, and Njikoka, with Ichida at its centre, adding that the project would not only involve repairs but dualization and construction of additional routes to ease movement, open up communities, and significantly boost economic activities across the three local governments.

He also vowed to revolutionize agriculture in the entire state through sustainable value chain, noting that farming could provide jobs, ensure food security and tame youth restiveness.

Other key areas of focus, according to him, include security, power generation, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Earlier the traditional ruler of Ichida community, Igwe Charles Ezeudogu while receiving Ukachukwu in his palace, described him as a worthy son of Anaocha Council area who has distinguished himself in everything he sets his eyes on.

That he has been a friend and pillar of strength and pride to many Anambra youths worldwide businessmen and families for decades.

The monarch added that he and his subjects have no problem pledging their support for him in the governorship ambition and described Ukachukwu as a versatile successful industrialist who has thrived commendably

The community’s youth leader, Mr Chukwuemeka Ezenwaka, assured Prince Ukachukwu of the full support of the community, stressing that young people’s backing as support was principally because of his personality and track record as a versatile investor who does not make empty political promises.

Ezenwaka said his people are convinced that Ukachukwu would replicate his widely acknowledged youth-friendly investment model in the state when he becomes the governor.

“We will not voting for party symbols; we will be voting for Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu,” he emphasized