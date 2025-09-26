Anambra Poll: Flashpoints identified as Kukah Center inaugurates early warning/response team for 21 LGAs

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Kukah Center, Abuja, secretariat of the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee, has identified security flashpoints across Anambra State ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

Stakeholders were appointed as members of the Early Warning, Early Response (EWER) team during a training workshop in Awka, with a mandate to monitor and mitigate threats in all 21 local government areas.

Findings from the exercise show that Anambra South poses the highest risk to a peaceful election due to activities of non-state actors, proliferation of unlicensed firearms, misinformation on social media, and possible infiltration from neighboring Imo State.

Stakeholders noted that communities such as Mbosi, Isekke, Orsumoghu, and Lilu have remained deserted despite security operations, raising fears that elections may not hold in those areas. Orumba North and South were also flagged, with reports of gunmen hiding in bushes, while Aguata’s Ekwulobia was cited as a hub for false information spread by non-state actors.

In Anambra North, flooding in Anambra West, Anambra East, Ayamelum, and Ogbaru, coupled with cult-related activities in Oyi and herdsmen attacks in parts of Omambala, were identified as potential threats.

For Anambra Central, the prevalence of cult groups in Awka South, Idemili North, and Awka North was highlighted as a possible tool for election disruption. Rivalries between traditional rulers and Presidents General in communities such as Nri, Alor, Awka, and Nawfia were also flagged as sources of division with possible political consequences.

Stakeholders warned that these challenges could contribute to low voter turnout if not addressed.

Speaking after the presentations, an official of the Kukah Center, Deborah Obafemi, urged the EWER members to apply traditional mechanisms for conflict resolution at the grassroots.

“EWER is not just about detecting conflict; it’s also about collaborative action to prevent it. The success of the Anambra election and the peace it is expected to generate depends on how well stakeholders collaborate,” she said.

Similarly, the Project Officer at the Center, Asabe Ndahi, charged the appointees to be proactive. “We have begun the task to ensure credible election. Be resilient as you return to your communities to begin the work,” she advised.