Anambra: November 8 governorship poll key to 2027 presidential race — Moghalu

George Moghalu

By Vincent Ujumadu

Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the November 8 Anambra election, Dr. George Moghalu, has said that the outcome of the poll will significantly influence the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during his campaign tour of Umunze and Nwafija in Orumba South Local Government Area and Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area, Moghalu urged residents to support the Labour Party if they desire an Igbo presidency in 2027.

He said the election would serve as a political statement, noting that the country is watching to see how Anambra positions itself ahead of the next general elections.

“Our leader, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, needs his state to stand firm in 2027. Obi has awakened the political consciousness of Ndi Igbo and brought us back to the national political table,” Moghalu stated.

He also cautioned voters against selling their votes, saying: “Do not mortgage your future for ten thousand naira. Vote your conscience, vote Labour Party, because Peter Obi’s journey to the presidency begins with Anambra governorship election.”

The LP candidate promised purposeful leadership if elected, pledging to address insecurity by reforming local vigilante operations. He said operatives must be trained, documented, and equipped with modern technology to serve effectively.

Moghalu also pledged to conduct credible local government elections and ensure that council allocations are not tampered with by the state government.