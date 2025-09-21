Anambra Guber: Obidient Movement declares support for LP’s Moghalu during Morris Monye’s visit

The Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Anambra State, Dr. George Moghalu, has secured a major endorsement as the Director of Mobilization of the Obidient Movement, Morris Monye, alongside thousands of members, pledged massive support for his candidacy.

Monye, who played a strategic role in mobilizing grassroots support for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, led a high-powered delegation of Obidients to Moghalu’s campaign office in Awka over the weekend.

Speaking during the visit, Monye said the Obidient Movement’s decision was driven by Moghalu’s proven competence and people-focused vision for governance. “The Obidient Movement is about good governance, accountability, and development. Dr. Moghalu embodies these values, and Anambra deserves a leader who will return governance to the people,” Monye declared.

Morris Mony and the Obidient movement equally met with the Obidient collegiate leadership in the state where discussions and strategic meetings were briefly held.

The Obidient Movement, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential youth-driven political forces, has remained a formidable bloc since 2023, with a strong presence in urban and rural communities across Anambra. Their endorsement, analysts say, could tilt the balance of the upcoming governorship race in favour of the Labour Party.

As the political atmosphere ahead of the election intensifies, the Labour Party is banking on the energy and grassroots mobilization strength of the Obidient Movement to consolidate its chances in what is expected to be one of the most competitive polls in recent years.