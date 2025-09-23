Anambra guber: APC inaugurates 1,800-man campaign council to unseat Soludo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 1,800-man campaign council to defeat incumbent, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in the Nov. 8 governorship election in Anambra.

The National Chairman of the party, Nentawe Yilwatda, stated during the inauguration in Awka on Tuesday that the party had the necessary resources to win the election.

Yilwatda was represented by the South East National Vice Chairman of the party, Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu.

He said that the party would deploy its available resources to legally unseat Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“Anambra is very dear to the APC National leadership. We have selected all of you because we believe you are well-suited for the job.

“We are going for nothing but victory, and for us to achieve it, you have to double your efforts.

“I assure you that the South East APC, Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, our national leadership and President Bola Tinubu are all behind you.

“Therefore, when you add up all these, you will agree with me that victory is assured come Nov. 8,” he told members of the committee.

He explained that other campaign teams would be inaugurated after the state campaign council.

According to him, they include the Senatorial, Local Government Area, ward and polling units.

He urged the campaign council, leadership and party members to work hard to ensure victory for the APC in the election.

Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu, the APC governorship candidate, appealed for support from the party faithful and other residents of the state.

Ukachukwu pledged to create a secure environment to bolster the business environment in the state if elected.

He promised to establish a gas power plant in Anambra to harness the abundant gas resources to drive industrial development if elected.

The governorship candidate also promised to revolutionise the agri-value chain with insurance policies to promote mechanised farming in the state.

The Director-General of the council, Dr Dozie Ikedife, on behalf of members, pledged to deliver Ukachukwu and Sen. Uche Ekwunife as governor and deputy governor.

Vanguard News