Anambra election: Mrs Soludo, Ekwunife in war of words

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The political rivalry in Anambra State has intensified as Dr. Nonye Soludo, wife of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and Senator Uche Ekwunife, deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), exchanged strong words over personal and political matters.

The dispute began after Governor Soludo questioned the authenticity of the doctoral degree presented by Ekwunife to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the November 8 governorship election, arguing that the awarding institution was not accredited.

In response, Senator Ekwunife made remarks that drew in the governor’s wife, prompting Dr. Soludo to issue a statement challenging the allegations. She described the comments as attempts to malign her reputation and family, stressing that her marriage and personal life should not be dragged into political contests.

Dr. Soludo said she had lived a private and quiet family life, adding that she would not allow false claims to go unchallenged. She maintained that her focus remained on supporting her husband while upholding her values, and urged for restraint in political campaigns.

She further warned that unless the statements made against her were withdrawn, she might seek legal redress.

The governor’s wife also clarified her professional background, noting that she has built her career as an entrepreneur and has not depended on public funds in carrying out her role as first lady.

The development has drawn attention in Anambra political circles, with many observers urging both camps to focus on issues rather than personal disputes as the governorship election approaches.