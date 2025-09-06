Anambra community empowers 10 women with ₦100,000 each at 2025 new yam festival

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The 2025 New Yam Festival in Enugwu Village, Adazi-Enu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, turned into a moment of empowerment as 10 indigenous women received ₦100,000 each from the community leaders.

The event, held at Enugwu Village Hall, drew prominent personalities, including the Secretary of Anaocha Local Government Area, Nonso Orakwe, who represented the Council Chairman, Hon. Romanus Ibekwe.

Presenting the cash envelopes to the beneficiaries, the Village Chairman, Barr. Jideofor Okongwu, assisted by executive member Pastor Ikenna Enebuwa, explained that village leaders contributed among themselves to raise over ₦1 million, which was shared among the selected women.