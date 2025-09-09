Anambra-based Abakaliki lawyers commend passage of Apprenticeship Bill

Anambra House of Assembly

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Lawyers from Ebonyi State practicing in Anambra under the umbrella of the Anambra-based Abakaliki Lawyers Association have applauded the Anambra State House of Assembly for passing the Apprenticeship Scheme (Igba Boi) Bill into law.

In a statement issued at the weekend after the association’s quarterly meeting in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, the group’s chairman, Barrister Victor Alo, described the new law as a “catalyst for youth empowerment and economic development in the state.”

He explained that the legislation would be particularly beneficial to non-indigenes who often engage in apprenticeship programmes but face disputes over settlement terms. According to him, the law provides clear guidelines to protect both apprentices and masters, thereby reducing cases of abandonment or disputes.

Alo revealed that he is currently handling several court cases involving disputes between apprentices and their masters, adding that the new law would help address such issues more effectively.

Among its key provisions, the Apprenticeship Scheme law sets a maximum apprenticeship period of seven years, rather than leaving the duration indefinite, and requires a minimum of a junior secondary school certificate as qualification before entering into apprenticeship agreements.

Calling on other states to emulate Anambra, Alo said:

“We urge other Houses of Assembly, especially in the Southeast, to adopt similar legislation in the overall interest of youth empowerment and economic development.”