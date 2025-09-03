Anambra: 30-yr-old man murders 25-yr-old, conceals body parts in refrigerator

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has discovered the decomposed body of a 25-year-old man allegedly murdered by one Leberechi, 30, at Okpoko in the Ogbaru local government area of the state.

Police operatives attached to the Okpoko Police Division, however, rescued the suspect from an attempted jungle justice by the residents of the area.

The identity of the victim is not yet known, but his dismembered body was said to be neatly concealed inside a refrigerator at Okpoko at the time the Police arrived.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said Leberechi, whose other names are unknown, was already in an unconscious state before the Police arrested him.

“He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention and is currently under armed guard to prevent escape.

“The operatives visited the scene of the murder and discovered the decomposed body parts of the victim hidden inside a refrigerator.

“The remains were subsequently evacuated to a mortuary for preservation and autopsy”, the PPRO said.

Ikenga said the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for a thorough investigation and to ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.