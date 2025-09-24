Anambra 2025: We have people to take us to government house — APC’s Ukachukwu

By Vincent Ujumadu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has inaugurated a 22-member campaign council ahead of the November 8 governorship election, with its candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, expressing confidence that the party has the right team to win the polls.

The inauguration, conducted by APC’s South East Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Ijomah Arodiogbu, was marked by the defection of four sitting members of the state House of Assembly to the party.

The defectors include Hon. Augustine Ikedoji (Nnewi North, YPP), Hon. Patrick Okafor (Onitsha North, LP), Hon. Paul Oti (Orumba North, LP), and Hon. Patrick Udoba (Anambra West, APGA).

Addressing members of the campaign council, Ukachukwu said APC had assembled credible men and women to drive the party’s mission.

“When God wants to deliver people, He sends men and women. With the people in this campaign council, Government House Awka is possible,” he declared. “But we cannot win without hard work. From the developments in our party, it is clear to me that APC will take over Anambra. Yet, faith without work is in vain.”

Unveiling his plans for the state, Ukachukwu said his administration would declare a state of emergency in agriculture and other key enablers of development. He pledged to prioritize industrial growth, security, and infrastructure.

“Anambra is an industrial and trading state. To make industries work, we must first make the state secure. Investors will come when the environment is right. We have already developed strategies to tackle insecurity, and implementation will start immediately we assume office.

“We will also develop a power plant to serve the state, leveraging Anambra’s oil and gas deposits. If the environment is ideal, our people running businesses elsewhere will return home to invest,” he said.

Ukachukwu further promised to provide potable water in Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi, and to equip hospitals with modern facilities to meet the healthcare needs of residents.

He assured that available state resources were sufficient for rapid development. “The money Anambra receives is enough to develop every part of the state. Sixty percent of our income can transform Anambra,” he said.